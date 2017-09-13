Fidget Spinner Lip Gloss, $2 Dongles: How BuzzFeed and The New York Times are Making Money from Selling Stuff

BuzzFeed is partnering with a “massive brick and mortar retailer” to sell…something, starting next month, Ben Kaufman, head of BuzzFeed’s product labs, told Recode’s Peter Kafka Wednesday at Recode’s Code Commerce conference in New York.

Kaufman wouldn’t identify whether the retailer is Target or Walmart (BuzzFeed’s target demographic seems like a better fit with the former) but said that BuzzFeed creative staffers partnered with merchants from “this particular retailer…to understand what the white space was in the store, and where there were areas of the store that hadn’t seen newness and innovation like other categories…literally locked them in a room for seven days and they created a brand-new product together.”