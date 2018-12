Only 12 percent of sports news is presented by women worldwide, and only four percent of media content is dedicated to women’s sports, according to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This is true even in Brazil, the country of soccer, where women face a particular set of challenges when reporting on the game.

