Fired Boulder Daily Camera Editor Sought Local Owners for DFM Paper
The Denver Post’s editorial rebellion against its owners–Digital First Media and its hedge-fund controller, Alden Global Capital–peaked again late last week, when three high-profile editors and the paper’s chairman resigned in the course of two days. Yesterday, CJR reported on an editorial, written by ex-Post Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett, that criticized the Post’s owners and was ultimately rejected in an act Plunkett characterized as censorship.
