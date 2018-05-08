Fired Boulder Daily Camera Editor Sought Local Owners for DFM Paper

The Denver Post’s editorial rebellion against its owners–Digital First Media and its hedge-fund controller, Alden Global Capital–peaked again late last week, when three high-profile editors and the paper’s chairman resigned in the course of two days. Yesterday, CJR reported on an editorial, written by ex-Post Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett, that criticized the Post’s owners and was ultimately rejected in an act Plunkett characterized as censorship.

