Five Dead in ‘Targeted Attack’ at Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis
A gunman blasted his way into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun Thursday afternoon, killing five people, authorities said.
Journalists dived under their desks and pleaded for help on social media. One reporter described the scene as a “war zone.” A photographer said he jumped over a dead colleague and fled for his life.
One thought on “Five Dead in ‘Targeted Attack’ at Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis”
We could offer condolences to those affected but one reporter has already told us our thoughts are not enough. The reporter’s rush to demand gun control betrays a preconceived policy preference that could only have been developed before the incident, and then amplified by random attention to one of innumerable reporters who hold the same bias.
Why did the reporter not rush to demand more workplace security from Landmark Media Enterprises? How many more Landmark properties around the nation, or news outlets owned by other national chains, do not have monitored exterior cameras on all exits that would alert security staff when someone barricades the door? How many Landmark or other media workplaces lack armed security at the primary entrance? How many have policies that prevent employees from providing their own armed security in the workplace?
Journalists by nature of their job tend to be unarmed in dangerous situations. Political and social biases aside, we need to consider whether discussions about workplace security should be primarily mediated by a professional group that systematically refuses to discuss practical site security measures while amplifying messages that security can only be promulgated effectively by sweeping national policy initiatives.
Another question to consider is why reporters tend to focus on policy rather than private industry solutions. We might consider whether the patron relationships media outlets have with advertisers have skewed reporting away from threads that would suggest how the public can effectively demand voice in private industry decisions – especially those involving safety of their own workplaces – without either government or unions as a cudgel.
Let’s see if FOX, CNN or any Landmark reporters ask why building managers did not alert staff when the back door was barricaded.