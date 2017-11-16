News Newsletter News 

Five Ideas for More Respectful Media Coverage After Mass Shootings

Jon Allsop | CJRNovember 16, 2017

In the wake of last weekend’s mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Dallas Morning News reporter Lauren McGaughy wrote a widely shared op-ed taking to task the news media that swarmed the town of just under 700 people. She described how the massed ranks of regional, national, and international journalists overwhelmed the traumatized local community with TV trucks, microphones, and invasive, repetitive questions.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/five-ideas-for-more-respectful-media-coverage-after-mass-shootings/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *