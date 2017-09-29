Five New York City Universities Partner to Defend Independent Media and Journalism

Five of New York City’s universities announced today a partnership aimed at supporting and defending journalism and independent news media — one of the most critical elements of our democracy — as they are increasingly under threat. This unique, first-of-its kind program and collaboration will bring together Cornell Tech, Columbia University, City University of New York, New York University, and The New School — in partnership with the NYC Media Lab — to investigate and understand the various threats to journalism and media, and attempt to address these challenges using design, engineering, and computational methods and techniques.

