Five North Dakota Newspapers will Charge Fee to Publish Political Endorsement Letters

Forum News PaperMarch 26, 2018

North Dakota-based newspapers owned by Forum Communications Co. will begin charging for political endorsement letters to the editor beginning April 1.

Many newspapers nationwide started this practice years ago as well as the FCC-owned Alexandria Echo Press in Minnesota. In recent months, FCC-owned RiverTown Multimedia newspapers in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin also began charging for such letters.

