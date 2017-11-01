News Newsletter News 

Five Quick Thoughts on Cox Putting its Austin and Palm Beach Papers up for Sale

Rick Edmonds | Poynter November 1, 2017

Cox Media Group’s decision, announced today, to halve its newspaper holdings by selling properties in Austin and Palm Beach fits with a number of trends in a busy year of newspaper properties changing hands.

Why sell? A dispersed group of four newspapers and their digital sites doesn’t yield much benefit of scale — either in shared services to help control expenses or in audience reach to interest advertisers.

