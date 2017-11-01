Five Quick Thoughts on Cox Putting its Austin and Palm Beach Papers up for Sale
Cox Media Group’s decision, announced today, to halve its newspaper holdings by selling properties in Austin and Palm Beach fits with a number of trends in a busy year of newspaper properties changing hands.
Why sell? A dispersed group of four newspapers and their digital sites doesn’t yield much benefit of scale — either in shared services to help control expenses or in audience reach to interest advertisers.
