Just before summer started, my colleagues and I had the opportunity to work on our conversion skills with a crash course in behavioural design by a Dutch company called Buyerminds. In three months, this Design Academy explains the major principles of how to influence online behaviour and provoke the desired behaviour from customers.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/five-ways-to-better-lead-customers-toward-conversion/