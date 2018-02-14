Flipboard Donates Company Stock to The News Literacy Project
Do you know how to navigate today’s confusing and charged media landscape? Do you know how algorithms influence what you read? Can you recognize fake news?
In a time when people are increasingly confused about which news outlets to trust, the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan national education nonprofit, is on a mission to teach middle- and high-school students how to sort fact from fiction in the digital age.
