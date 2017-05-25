Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/focused-on-profitability-why-the-atlantic-is-shifting-its-focus-to-youtube/

Forget food videos on the feed: The Atlantic is sailing against the winds, opting for longer videos as part of series that are distributed through YouTube.

The 160-year-old publication, which has a small video operation compared to the distributed-media publishers that get billions of monthly views on Facebook, is focusing on creating longer videos that dive into serious topics such as science and politics.