Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/follow-the-money-is-both-good-advice-for-journalists-and-an-investigative-site-aiming-for-20000-paying-members/

There’s a famous scene in the film version of All the President’s Men. Woodward and Bernstein have hit a wall in their reporting. So Woodward, played by Robert Redford, goes to meet his source — Deep Throat — in a parking garage.