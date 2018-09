Guillermo does not exist — on social media at least. He has a Facebook account, but he doesn’t publicly use his real name. He doesn’t have a profile picture, doesn’t show his location, and never posts a single thing. He mostly logs in to read about sports.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/for-many-in-venezuela-social-media-is-a-matter-of-life-and-death/