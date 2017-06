Like & Share E&P:

When Fatherly CEO Mike Rothman wanted to get his parenting startup verified, he completed Facebook’s official forms and waited. Nothing happened. He asked one of his company’s investors to call in a favor. Nothing. Finally, he asked a friend at a bigger publisher to pass the request to that publisher’s Facebook rep. Finally, Fatherly is the proud bearer of the coveted checkmark.