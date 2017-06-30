News Newsletter News 

For The New York Times, Trump is a Sparring Partner with Benefits

Jeff Gerth | CJRJune 30, 2017
The Saturday after Election Day in November was a horrible day for Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times. He says he spent so much time responding to readers furious about the paper’s election coverage that he wanted to “kick the dog”—even though he doesn’t own one.

“If I had to summarize the emails on Saturday,” Baquet says, “it would be, ‘You schmuck.’” But by Sunday, “the game had changed,” and “people were writing, ‘Look, we are behind you.’”

