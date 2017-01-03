Forbes Launches a Snapchat Popup Channel on Discover

Like & Share E&P:

Forbes is using Snapchat to reveal part of its “30 under 30” list of 600 influential entrepreneurs, marking the first time the publisher is releasing one of its major franchises on a social network ahead of its own property.

Yesterday Forbes published about 15 of the 600 names (of 30 people in each of 20 categories), including Margot Robbie, Simone Biles and Von Miller, on a popup channel on Snapchat’s Discover section.