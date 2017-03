Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/forbes-rebuilt-its-new-mobile-website-as-a-progressive-web-app/

With its interstitial quotes and lengthy load times, Forbes is “known for having a slower site than average and a more hefty ad experience,” Salah Zalatimo, Forbes’ VP of product development told me.

That’s why Forbes on Tuesday is beginning the public roll out of its new mobile site, which it says loads in 0.8 seconds — down from anywhere from 3 to 12 seconds on its current mobile site.