‘Forbidden Stories’ Aims to Keep the Investigations of Threatened Journalists Alive

Initiated by non-profit organisation Freedom Voices Network, Forbidden Stories offers journalists under threat a secure way to store data and information related to their reporting, vowing to continue and publish their investigations in the event that they are jailed or killed in connection with their work. Additionally, those involved in the project hope it will aid in removing incentives to hurt journalists.

