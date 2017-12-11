News Newsletter News 

Former Gawker Employees are Crowdfunding to Relaunch a Gawker.com That’s Owned By a Nonprofit and Funded By Readers

Shan Wang | Nieman LabDecember 11, 2017

SaveGawker.com launched Monday in an effort to…well, save Gawker.com, and relaunch it as a member-supported news site.

The flagship Gawker.com became an orphan site after Univision bought all Gawker Media properties last summer — but didn’t include Gawker.com — and reunited the newly acquired group of sites under the name Gizmodo Media Group (which now also includes sites like The Root and The Onion.)

