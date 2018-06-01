News Newsletter News 

Former Long Beach Press-Telegram Staff Members Intend to Form New Digital Publication

Denny Cristales | Signal TribuneJune 1, 2018

When three staff members of the Long Beach Press-Telegram left the publication a few weeks ago, many interpreted the situation as a looming indication that the century-old newspaper will soon go under.

However, in spite of the circumstance, the communications director with the Southern California News Group (SCNG), an umbrella group of local newspapers that includes the Press-Telegram, told the Signal Tribune this week that the dire speculation couldn’t be further from the truth.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/former-long-beach-press-telegram-staff-members-intend-to-form-new-digital-publication/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *