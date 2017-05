Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/former-omaha-world-herald-writer-editor-carol-bicak-dies-at-68/

Carol Bicak unflappably built a stellar 36-year newspaper career at The World-Herald while trying to decide what she wanted to do with her life.

“She was generally a quiet person,” said photographer Chris Machian, who worked with Bicak on her book “The Littlest Lion.”