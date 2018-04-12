News Newsletter News 

Former ProPublica Journalists are Launching a Newsroom to Cover the Impact of Technology on Society

Laura Hazard Owen | Nieman LabApril 12, 2018

ProPublica investigative journalist Julia Angwin and data scientist Jeff Larson are leaving the company to start a newsroom built around investigating technology and algorithms, the two announced this week.

As Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress this week about Facebook’s failure to protect user data, the timing of this new venture seems particularly good — but, Angwin told me, it’s been a long time coming.

