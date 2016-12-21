Foundations Take Myriad Approaches to Combat Misinformation, Fake News

Like & Share E&P:

News about combating fake news is constant these days, with Facebook, news outlets and even college students creating new tools and crowdsourcing initiatives to help curb the flow of misinformation. Meanwhile, the influx of individual donations and subscriptions to news outlets suggests widespread interest in supporting actual reporting at a time when research shows that fabricated news stories are sowing confusion about issues and events.