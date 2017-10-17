Four Newsrooms, 350 Volunteers Ready to Engage Virginians on Sea’s Rise
Dave Mayfield knows that sea level rise and other environmental issues aren’t the most easily understood, nor are they the most fun to write about.
So, he’s enlisted a lot of people to help him out. Four newsrooms, a couple scientists, an app developer and more than 350 volunteers in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia will help measure the king tide, the highest astronomical tide of the year, in an area that’s particularly vulnerable to sea-level rise.
