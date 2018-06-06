News Newsletter News 

France Moves to Fight the ‘Manipulation of Information’ Instead of ‘Fake News’

Alexander Damiano Ricci | PoynterJune 6, 2018

The staged death of Arkady Babchenko, a Russian journalist living in Kiev known for his critical views of the Kremlin, made headlines all over Europe.

Although Babchenko and Ukrainian secret services claimed his death was staged in order to catch his alleged Russian hitman, several publications reacted critically. Deutsche Welle and The Guardian, for instance, wrote that the episode risks permanently damaging the media’s credibility.

