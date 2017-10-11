News Newsletter News 

Franklin Foer Wants Journalism to Liberate Itself from Facebook

Hope Reese | Nieman Lab October 11, 2017

In March 2012, when Chris Hughes, the billionaire cofounder of Facebook, took over The New Republic and brought back Franklin Foer as editor, the two were filled with a sense of optimism. They quickly got to work spending Hughes’s money: building up an impressive staff, “leasing offices in prime locations and hiring top-shelf consultants,” and “handsomely paying writers to travel the globe,” Foer confesses in his new book, World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech Companies.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/franklin-foer-wants-journalism-to-liberate-itself-from-facebook/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *