A Phi Kappa Psi fraternity chapter announced Tuesday it plans to settle a lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine in a defamation case involving allegations — later debunked — that University of Virginia students participated in a gang rape.

A spokesman for the fraternity, Brian Ellis, said that the case filed in state court in Charlottesville is expected to be settled for $1.65 million.