Audrey Lebel recently left her newsroom — turning down a full time staff job — and became a full time freelance journalist. Although she knew the position would be a challenge, she wanted more freedom to focus on the stories that interested her. She found, however, that the freelance life wasn’t as isolating and competitive as she expected.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/french-freelancers-form-feminist-journalism-collective/