French Media Plan to Meet with Government Over Google-GDPR Concerns

Tensions between Google and France’s media and advertising industries are heating up following Google’s last-minute changes to its General Data Protection Regulation policy, which caused havoc in the European ad market in the immediate aftermath of the law’s arrival.

France’s five main trade bodies representing publishers, advertisers, agencies and ad tech vendors are set to meet June 15 with Mounir Mahjoubi, France’s secretary of state for digital, said Bertrand Gié, president of Geste and digital director of national newspaper Le Figaro.