The Maison de Journalistes, located on a quiet street in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, is exactly what its name suggests: a home for journalists from around the world, all of whom came to France after fleeing persecution in their countries of origin. The structure, a converted brush factory, offers temporary refuge to 14 journalists at a time, who typically stay for about six months.

