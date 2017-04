Like & Share E&P:

In late January, at the height of the confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet secretaries, a video showing Bernie Sanders grilling education secretary Betsy DeVos, energy secretary Rick Perry, and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt took off on Facebook, accumulating more than 13 million views.