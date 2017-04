Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/from-cyberattacks-to-fake-news-notable-recent-changes-in-ap-style/

Last week, we wrote of a major style change by The Associated Press and The Chicago Manual of Style, allowing “they” as a singular pronoun in some circumstances. More on that later.

More on that later. Lost in the hubbub of that change were other style changes announced by the AP, whose style manual is used by many if not most news organizations.