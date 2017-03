Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/from-frenemy-to-friend-how-google-won-publishers-over/

In February, Facebook hosted dozens of media company executives at its offices to show its content and product plans. Earlier, it had held roundtable meetings with 100-plus publishers while former TV anchor Campbell Brown, now Facebook’s director of news partnerships, threw soirees at her Manhattan apartment with news and journalism bigwigs.