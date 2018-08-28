From Rural News Audiences to Russian Tweets, This New Research Has Some Useful Takeaways for Reporters
When The Ohio County Monitor in rural Kentucky launched a new subscription program last fall, the brothers who run the hyperlocal news site sought to more deeply connect with their readers. So Dustin and Lee Bratcher decided to take a listening tour across the 600-square-mile county, often rising before dawn to attend “liars tables” — breakfast gatherings at general stores.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: