News 

From Rural News Audiences to Russian Tweets, This New Research Has Some Useful Takeaways for Reporters

Jake Batsell | PoynterAugust 28, 2018

When The Ohio County Monitor in rural Kentucky launched a new subscription program last fall, the brothers who run the hyperlocal news site sought to more deeply connect with their readers. So Dustin and Lee Bratcher decided to take a listening tour across the 600-square-mile county, often rising before dawn to attend “liars tables” — breakfast gatherings at general stores.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/from-rural-news-audiences-to-russian-tweets-this-new-research-has-some-useful-takeaways-for-reporters/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *