http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/fuel-for-subscription-gains-in-chicago-cubs-not-trump/

The election of Donald Trump may be driving a surprising bump in newspaper subscriptions in New York and Washington, DC. But in Chicago, the batter is the Cubbies.

While it’s impossible to say exactly why more people signed up for print and digital newspaper subscriptions since November, in Chicago, publishers at the city’s top dailies credit the Cubs Effect for giving a bigger boost to revenue than the Trump Effect.