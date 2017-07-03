Like & Share E&P:

Full Fact is developing two new tools for automated fact checking

When British nationals voted in the EU referendum in June 2016, one of the main claims from the Vote Leave camp was that the UK sends £350 million per week to the European Union, money that could be spent on the NHS instead.

Full Fact, the UK’s independent fact-checking charity, analysed the claim at least one month before the vote, and published an article on its website deeming it wrong, alongside facts and supporting evidence.