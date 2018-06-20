Funding the News: U.S. Foundations and Nonprofit Media

In this study, we analyze 32,422 journalism and media-related grants totaling $1.8 billion distributed between 2010 and 2015 by 6,568 foundations. We not only analyzed patterns in foundation funding specific to the production and dissemination of nonprofit journalism and media by public media, national news nonprofits, local news nonprofits, and university-based journalism initiatives, but also affiliated activities such as grants to journalism museums and higher education, support for journalism research and technology development, and grants for journalist associations and professional development.

