Fusion Media Group Faces Potentially Steep Cost Cuts in Univision Review

As Univision Communications Inc. explores extensive cost cuts after shelving its plans for an initial public offering, the company’s digital assets aren’t being spared.

Univision, which has been owned by private-equity firms since its massive leveraged buyout a decade ago, hired Boston Consulting Group to review the company’s business. As part of the firm’s preliminary recommendations, BCG proposed cutting the budget of Fusion Media Group by as much as 35%, according to people familiar with the matter.