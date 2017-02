Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/gannett-and-mcclatchy-made-digital-gains-at-the-end-of-2016/

Though steep print ad revenue losses persisted in the fourth quarter of 2016, Gannett and McClatchy both reported today slightly improved financial performance heading into the new year.

Gannett’s USA Today Network posted a revenue gain compared to the same period in 2015, even though print ads declined at about the same rate as in the third quarter — 15.4 percent.