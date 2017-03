Like & Share E&P:

Earlier this week, the Gannett Company announced that three of its newspapers in Louisiana and Mississippi will cut their print editions to three days a week beginning next month.

The Pensacola News Journal is also owned by Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper publisher.