Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) (“Gannett” or “company” or “we” or “our”) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017. Our full-year 2017 results include 53 weeks as compared to 52 weeks in 2016, with the extra week impacting the fourth quarter. For comparability purposes, our same store revenue comparisons exclude the 53rd week.

