Gannett Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) (“Gannett” or “company” or “we” or “our”) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 (1).

“We were pleased to see accelerated growth in our Publishing segment digital advertising and marketing services revenue in the quarter, driven by strong national advertising across the USA TODAY NETWORK,” said Robert J. Dickey, president and chief executive officer.