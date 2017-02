Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/gannett-to-consolidate-printing-and-production-facilities-in-rockaway/

The Gannett Co. Inc. will consolidate most of its New Jersey newspaper printing and production operations to The Record’s Rockaway plant, Gannett officials announced today.

Gannett’s Freehold Township plant, which prints the Asbury Park Press, The Home News Tribune, The Daily Record, The Daily Journal and The Courier News, along with two other publications, will close in early June.