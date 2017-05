Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/gannetts-year-round-layoffs-hit-small-town-journalism-hardest/

As long as there have been big corporate newspaper chains answering to the stock market rather than independent, family ownership, newsrooms have braced for “layoff season” — coming right before the start of a new fiscal year, or immediately following.

A far more brutal round of layoffs comes after a local, family-owned newspaper is acquired by one of these companies.