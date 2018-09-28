GateHouse Media Buys The Oklahoman Media Company

The Oklahoman Media Company has been sold to the fastest-growing publishing company in the country, New York-based GateHouse Media, for an undisclosed amount, executives announced Thursday.

The sale will close Oct. 1. GateHouse Media publishes 145 daily publications. It operates in more than 570 markets across 37 states, reaching more than 23 million people on a weekly basis and serving more than 220,000 business customers.