Gawker Website Acquired by Bustle Owner for $1.35 Million in Bankruptcy Auction

Todd Spangler | VarietyJuly 12, 2018

Bryan Goldberg, the digital-media entrepreneur who owns Bustle Digital Group, has acquired the assets of Gawker.com, the media gossip blog that’s been dormant for two years, for $1.35 million in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court auction.

A Bustle spokeswoman confirmed that the successful bid for Gawker was by BDG GMGI Acquisition, a holding company owned and managed by Bryan Goldberg, separate from Bustle. The company declined to comment further.

