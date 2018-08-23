GDPR Advertising Fallout: Tech Giants Tighten Their Grip in the EU as Some Smaller Players Flee
Europe’s new data privacy law has put a small army of tech firms that track people online in jeopardy and is strengthening the hand of giants such as Google and Facebook in the $200 billion global digital advertising industry.
The General Data Protection Regulation brought in by the European Union in May is designed to protect personal information in the age of the internet and requires websites to seek consent to use personal data, among other measures.
