News Newsletter News 

GDPR Advertising Fallout: Tech Giants Tighten Their Grip in the EU as Some Smaller Players Flee

Kate Holton | ReutersAugust 23, 2018

Europe’s new data privacy law has put a small army of tech firms that track people online in jeopardy and is strengthening the hand of giants such as Google and Facebook in the $200 billion global digital advertising industry.

The General Data Protection Regulation brought in by the European Union in May is designed to protect personal information in the age of the internet and requires websites to seek consent to use personal data, among other measures.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/gdpr-advertising-fallout-tech-giants-tighten-their-grip-in-the-eu-as-some-smaller-players-flee/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *