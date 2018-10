While the General Data Protection Regulation hasn’t decimated the digital advertising industry as once feared, it has accelerated demand for risk-free buying options. Contextual targeting has enjoyed a bump, as have programmatic-guaranteed deals. Now, second-party data partnerships are getting a second wind, according to some major publishers.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/gdpr-is-leading-to-more-second-party-data-deals/