The General Data Protection Regulation’s enforcement got off to a shaky start, marked by programmatic ad demand volumes plummeting in Europe. While some publishers have recovered programmatic ad revenue drops relatively quickly, others have seen display ad revenues fall further in the past week. Independent ad exchanges aren’t out of the woods, either.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/gdpr-is-strafing-ad-sellers/