News Newsletter News 

German Publishers Are Skipping Facebook’s Fake-News Initiative

Lucinda Southern | Digiday March 6, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/german-publishers-are-skipping-facebooks-fake-news-initiative/
Twitter
LinkedIn

After Facebook announced the first phase of a fact-checking initiative last month with partner Correctiv, a startup with 20 editorial staff manually checking false claims, the social network has been seeking out more media partners abroad.  The timing is no coincidence: With elections looming in France, Holland and Germany next year, the specter of fake news, propaganda and nationalist hate speech looms large.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *