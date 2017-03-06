German Publishers Are Skipping Facebook’s Fake-News Initiative

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/german-publishers-are-skipping-facebooks-fake-news-initiative/

After Facebook announced the first phase of a fact-checking initiative last month with partner Correctiv, a startup with 20 editorial staff manually checking false claims, the social network has been seeking out more media partners abroad. The timing is no coincidence: With elections looming in France, Holland and Germany next year, the specter of fake news, propaganda and nationalist hate speech looms large.